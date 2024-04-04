featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

April 4, 2024 at 10:49 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, could crucial housing developments in Kirkwall be stymied to the point of stagnation by new flooding regulations?

Fears have been expressed over this prospect after the Scottish Environment Protection Agency objected to plans to build 15 flats in the centre of Kirkwall because of the risk of flooding.

Also inside:

Bookworm brilliance in Firth leads this month’s edition of The Peedie Orcadian.

Sanday shop at centre of egg-stravaganza raises over £14k for RNLI.

Watch with heroic past to be auctioned.

Sheltered housing shake-up.

Influencers not information centres, as Kirkwall iCentre set to close.

Jail time for hostel assailant.

Shopping Week reveals 2024 crown-wearer.

Parish Cup defence to begin in the isles.

