featured news

Stromness Shopping Week names 2024 queen

April 2, 2024 at 2:56 pm

Zara Johnston has been announced as this year’s Stromness Shopping Week queen.

Alongside her two attendants, Kirsty Robertson and Elsa Mackintosh, Zara’s role was revealed on Monday evening.

Find out more about the plans for Shopping Week 2024 in this week’s The Orcadian, available in shops and online from Thursday.

Share this:

Tweet