featured news

Pickaquoy events and St Magnus Cathedral mark World Parkinson’s Day

April 10, 2024 at 3:15 pm

St Magnus Cathedral will be lit up in blue this Thursday night making it the most northern building to mark World Parkinson’s Day, April 11.

It is estimated that around 70-80 people live with the condition in Orkney.

Thursday will also see a special day of activities for people with Parkinson’s at the Pickaquoy Centre in Kirkwall, including bowls, table tennis, aqua fitness and Pickleball.

Even for those who do not wish to take part in the activities, a warm welcome awaits for a blether, light bite and some refreshments. There will be information tables with a variety of resources available for people to take away.

Parkinson’s UK staff have been engaged with the community since last autumn, working to develop a regular offer of support for Orkney.

More on activities for those living with Parkinson’s and on World Parkinson’s Day can be found in this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

