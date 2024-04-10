advertorial

Peacocks To Open Exciting New Store in Kirkwall

April 10, 2024 at 3:30 pm

ADVERTORIAL: Family fashion retailer Peacocks is delighted to announce the opening of its exciting new store in Kirkwall on Thursday 11th April at 9am, located at 25 Albert Street, Kirkwall, KW15 1HP.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, Peacocks will be offering exclusive opening day discounts plus the first 10 customers in store will win a golden ticket, giving them £50 to spend in store!

The store will stock a wide range of women’s, men’s and kids fashion in a large variety of sizes and all at great value prices! In addition to this Peacocks celebrity collections will also be available for customers to shop including, the new Louise Redknapp Edit, the menswear range as seen on Michael Owen as well as the new lingerie range as loved by Caprice.

A representative from the brand said ‘We are so excited to be able to welcome shoppers into our new Kirkwall store. The store design looks amazing, and we are sure our new and existing customers will love it! We will open with all the latest styles including an amazing selection of transitional styles to prepare Kirkwall for the warmer months ahead!’

Can’t wait to shop in store? Customers can head to the brand new website www.peacocks.co.uk to browse all the latest collection.

