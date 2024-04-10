featured news

New book looks at neglected period of Orkney’s history

April 10, 2024 at 3:36 pm

Professor Peter Marshall is in Orkney launching his new book Storm’s Edge: Life, Death and Magic in the Islands of Orkney, which is set to hit the shelves tomorrow.

Professor Marshall, a former pupil at Kirkwall Grammar School, won the Wolfson History Prize in 2018 and has spent the last 30 years working and teaching early-modern history at Warwick University.

His new book focuses on what he describes as an “often neglected” part of Orcadian history, from 1540-1814, and delves into Orkney’s part in the tumultuous events that reshaped Scotland and Britain during that period.

The book is being launched at sold out Orkney Heritage Society talk in Kirkwall tonight and Professor Marshall will be singing copies tomorrow, April 11, at The Orcadian Bookshop from 11.30 – 1.30pm.

