Man jailed for violent and sexual offences

April 10, 2024 at 7:33 pm

A man has been jailed for 11 years for violent and sexual offences committed in Orkney and Shetland.

Sean Casey, 69, was found guilty of offences against two women spanning three decades at the High Court in Aberdeen on March 14.

He was sentenced at the same court this Wednesday, April 10.

Commenting on this prosecution on behalf of Police Scotland, Detective Constable Emma Ellis said: “Casey has been found guilty of his crimes and now faces the consequences.

“I hope these women will take some form of justice from the outcome in court as they continue to move forward with their lives.

“I’d urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual crime, regardless of when it happened, to come forward and report it to us.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling sexual crimes and bringing those responsible before the courts.

“We have specially trained officers and partner agencies who will support you throughout the process.”

Anyone who wishes to report a crime can do so using the “Contact Us” form on the Police Scotland website, by calling 101 or, in the case of an emergency, 999.

