×

Cruise Arrivals

×
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, the plight of a newborn baby flown to Glasgow for lifesaving surgery has spurred a massive show of support for a charity dear to the hearts of his Orkney parents.

Inside:

  • Explorer’s map attracts £8k bid
  • Highest OIC salaries revealed
  • Orkney marks World Parkinson’s Day
  • Orkney Gin sales spike after TV nod
  • New isles airports set for take off
  • Brandon McPhee to entertain Orkney
  • Young Farmers show their best beasts
  • Reopening delayed for Ness campsite
  • The Pickaquoy Centre celebrates 25 years

 