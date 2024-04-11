In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

April 11, 2024 at 11:06 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, the plight of a newborn baby flown to Glasgow for lifesaving surgery has spurred a massive show of support for a charity dear to the hearts of his Orkney parents.

Inside:

Explorer’s map attracts £8k bid

Highest OIC salaries revealed

Orkney marks World Parkinson’s Day

Orkney Gin sales spike after TV nod

New isles airports set for take off

Brandon McPhee to entertain Orkney

Young Farmers show their best beasts

Reopening delayed for Ness campsite

The Pickaquoy Centre celebrates 25 years

