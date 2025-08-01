featured news

Fatbottom Girl queen of the yard at Sanday Show

August 1, 2025 at 7:32 pm

A Limousin-cross calf ruled the cattle ring at Sanday Show, this Friday, eventually taking home the Champion of the Yard title.

April-born Fatbottom girl was “born to show” according to her owners Malcolm and Angela Lennie of Seaview.

Reserve Champion of the Yard was the sheep section winner, a one-crop ewe from Raymond Brown of Colligarth, who — aside from being this year’s show president — enjoyed a busy and successful day at both the sheep and cattle sections.

Top of the crop in the horses was Caitlin Muir, of Drummonds, with repeat champion Joey — a Welsh Cob.

In the poultry, Jake Ghaleb of Hyndover ruled the roost, taking both the champion and reserve titles. His top hen was a lavender Columbian Brahma, shown on behalf of his partner David Warner.

Top dog was seven-month-old retriever called Murphy, shown by Phoebe Ap Dafydd.

Read the full coverage of the show, including results and photographs, in next week’s The Orcadian.

