Featured Property of the Week

Scorradale House, Scorradale Road, Orphir

Offers Over £560,000

K Allan Properties is delighted to bring this grand and rarely available stately home to the market.

Scorrodale House is positioned on Mainland Orkney and is nestled in its own private grounds with a spectacular elevated view over Scapa Flow.

It is positioned a short drive from both Kirkwall and Stromness where all of Orkney’s main amenities can be found. Catchment area schools are Orphir Community School and Kirkwall Grammar School.

The property currently presents itself as a substantial, seven-bedroom family home, in a spectacular setting, with outstanding views across the Scapa Flow and surrounding farmland. The property has retained many of its original features throughout, although it has been modernised to maintain a high standard of living.

Scorradale House comprises two formal living rooms to the front of the property, with a spacious kitchen and dining room to the rear. On the second-floor level there are four spacious bedrooms, two of which provide en-suite bathrooms, along with a spacious top landing and bathroom.

To the side of the property and presented over two levels is a spacious three-bedroom annex. The annex is accessible from the main dwelling, and benefits from its own entrance.

COUNCIL TAX BAND – F, EPC – E

OPEN DAY 12 noon-4pm

SATURDAY, 27th JANUARY

