From heart surgery to touching the wall
Adam Robinson could be forgiven for thinking that his crucial and defining role in the destiny of the Ba’ was all but a dream.
It could have all been so different for the 34-year-old who underwent major surgery in 2022 for a serious and potentially fatal heart defect.
It has been a long rollercoaster road to recovery for Adam, who touched the Ba’ against the wall on New Year’s Day, after discovering that he had a leaking aortic valve.
He has spoken to The Orcadian to raise awareness of cardiac conditions, especially in the young, urging people not to dismiss symptoms of heart trouble — no matter what age you are.
