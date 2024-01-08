×

From heart surgery to touching the wall

A moment to savour for Adam Robinson after a traumatic period in which he underwent open heart surgery.

Adam Robinson could be forgiven for thinking that his crucial and defining role in the destiny of the Ba’ was all but a dream.

It could have all been so different for the 34-year-old who underwent major surgery in 2022 for a serious and potentially fatal heart defect.

It has been a long rollercoaster road to recovery for Adam, who touched the Ba’ against the wall on New Year’s Day, after discovering that he had a leaking aortic valve.

He has spoken to The Orcadian to raise awareness of cardiac conditions, especially in the young, urging people not to dismiss symptoms of heart trouble — no matter what age you are.

