From heart surgery to touching the wall

January 8, 2024 at 8:00 am

Adam Robinson could be forgiven for thinking that his crucial and defining role in the destiny of the Ba’ was all but a dream.

It could have all been so different for the 34-year-old who underwent major surgery in 2022 for a serious and potentially fatal heart defect.

It has been a long rollercoaster road to recovery for Adam, who touched the Ba’ against the wall on New Year’s Day, after discovering that he had a leaking aortic valve.

He has spoken to The Orcadian to raise awareness of cardiac conditions, especially in the young, urging people not to dismiss symptoms of heart trouble — no matter what age you are.

