In this week’s The Orcadian

January 5, 2024 at 12:34 pm

Due to festive working arrangements and weather disruption across the Pentland Firth, this week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we report that a man has been ordered to spend eight months behind bars for threats made at the men’s New Year Ba’.

Craig Ross, the winner of the New Year’s Ba’ is also pictured, celebrating his win and the newspaper boasts four pages of coverage to Monday’s boys’ and men’s games.

Also inside:

Support for fixed links growing?

Protests over Hamnavoe refit plans go unheard

Search continues for vessel for Westray-Papay route

Westray woman awarded New Year honour

Festive tractor runs light up night sky and raise thousands of pounds for charity

Stromness celebrates Hogmanay with Yule Log contests

EMEC makes case for offshore wind test centre

A look back at the second half of the 2023 review of the year

The Peedie Orcadian for our younger readers

