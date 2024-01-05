In this week’s The Orcadian
Due to festive working arrangements and weather disruption across the Pentland Firth, this week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.
On the front page, we report that a man has been ordered to spend eight months behind bars for threats made at the men’s New Year Ba’.
Craig Ross, the winner of the New Year’s Ba’ is also pictured, celebrating his win and the newspaper boasts four pages of coverage to Monday’s boys’ and men’s games.
Also inside:
- Support for fixed links growing?
- Protests over Hamnavoe refit plans go unheard
- Search continues for vessel for Westray-Papay route
- Westray woman awarded New Year honour
- Festive tractor runs light up night sky and raise thousands of pounds for charity
- Stromness celebrates Hogmanay with Yule Log contests
- EMEC makes case for offshore wind test centre
- A look back at the second half of the 2023 review of the year
- The Peedie Orcadian for our younger readers
