featured news

Kirkwall police appeal for witnesses to new year vandalism

January 4, 2024 at 2:23 pm

Police officers in Kirkwall have asked for any witnesses to come forward in relation to a vandalism offence.

An unknown persons through a rock through a glass panel of a door, damaging it.

The incident occurred around 6.00am on Monday, January 1, at a residential property on Kirklands Road in Kirkwall.

Members of the public with any information regarding these events and identity of the persons responsible, or those in possession of CCTV/doorbell cameras along said road, are urged to contact officers at the Kirkwall Police Station.

Share this:

Tweet

