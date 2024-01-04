Kirkwall police appeal for witnesses to new year vandalism
Police officers in Kirkwall have asked for any witnesses to come forward in relation to a vandalism offence.
An unknown persons through a rock through a glass panel of a door, damaging it.
The incident occurred around 6.00am on Monday, January 1, at a residential property on Kirklands Road in Kirkwall.
Members of the public with any information regarding these events and identity of the persons responsible, or those in possession of CCTV/doorbell cameras along said road, are urged to contact officers at the Kirkwall Police Station.