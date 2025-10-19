featured news

Finstown fiddler reaches final of Young Traditional Musician of the Year

October 19, 2025 at 9:00 pm

A fiddle player from Finstown has reached the final of the premier award for young traditional musicians in Scotland.

Ewen Rorie is one of six finalists in the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year.

The final will be held on Sunday, February 1, 2026, in the City Halls, Glasgow as part of Celtic Connections Festival.

Ewen was one of 12 semi-finalists who delivered exceptional performances, with each semi-finalist demonstrating outstanding musicianship, technical skill, and deep understanding of the tradition.

Glasgow-based Ewen began fiddle lessons with Jennifer Wrigley at the age of ten.

He’s played in Belt Hid Oot, recorded an album, and performed with the local Strathspey and Reel Society.

He formed the band Skeldro with friends — four fiddles and piano — who still perform together despite living in different cities.

And he’s performed with the Shetland Tattoo fiddlers internationally in Edinburgh, Oslo, Düsseldorf, and Sydney.

Previous award winners include Kristen Harvey, of Blazin’ Fiddles and FARA, who won the prestigious honour in 2011.

The other finalists are: Calum McGregor — Piano and Piano Accordion (Glasgow); Craig Harrison — Fiddle (Co. Clare, Ireland / Glasgow); Ewen Rorie — Fiddle (Orkney); Gregor Niven — Accordion (Glasgow); Iona Fyfe — Scots Song (Aberdeenshire); Rachel Groves — Lever Harp (Aberdeenshire).

