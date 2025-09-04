featured news

First designs revealed for new ferry fleet

September 4, 2025 at 8:24 pm

The future of travel to the North Isles has been revealed by Orkney Islands Council.

The outline designs for new ferries serving Westray, Eday, Stronsay and Sanday are now available to view.

This is in advance of upcoming public consultation events at the end of the month, part of the first stage of the local authority’s ferry replacement programme.

Phase one is for three large (60m) monohull ferries to serve the outer North Isles (Westray, Stronsay, Sanday and Eday) with existing infrastructure, noting that a dedicated smaller vessel is proposed for North Ronaldsay and Papa Westray.

A report is due to come in front of councillor’s next month to consider the outline vessel design as well as the feedback from the community, before OIC hopes to get procurement underway by the end of the year.

For more information, look out for next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...