First electric hydrofoil vessel arrives in Orkney

May 19, 2025 at 7:05 am

An electric hydrofoil vessel has arrived in Orkney to begin sea trials prior to being put into service.

The Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL, named Zevi 1 arrived in the county last week and is currently at Hatston pier.

The arrival of the Belfast-built workboat is an important landmark in the Electric Orkney project.

The project aims to demonstrate the benefits of electric-powered hydrofoil workboats and passenger ferries to service some of the inter-isle routes in Orkney, supporting decarbonisation and island connectivity.

The deployment of Zevi 1 signals the start of essential trials to evaluate performance in the unique operating environment in Orkney.

The vessel will then be put into service for a three-year long trial that connects Kirkwall with Shapinsay, Egilsay, Wyre and Rousay on four daily rotations.

Accompanying the Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL in Orkney is the installation of an ultra-fast charger in Kirkwall, which will provide a full charge to the 12-metre vessel in under 60 minutes.

With a passenger capacity of 12, the Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL uses the revolutionary Artemis eFoiler® technology to significantly reduce emissions, operating costs, and noise pollution, while providing a smoother, more comfortable experience for everyone on board.

A second vessel, the Artemis EF-24 Passenger, is set to follow.

