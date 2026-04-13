Focus on Business — Highland Park

An exclusive range of Highland Park merchandise is being created to reflect the distillery’s light and refreshing look.

Upgrades to some tours are also planned, giving customers the chance to see new parts of the distillery following the major modernisation efforts of recent years.

Beyond the changes at Highland Park, a new archive selection is offering the chance to try old favourites from the 228-year old business.

Not everyone who visits the distillery or its Albert Street shop can take a bottle of whisky away with them, so merchandise is an important part of what the company offers.

Focusing on quality and exclusivity, the majority of the revamped goods — from scarves and tote bags to glassware and flasks — will only be available from the distillery’s retail sites here in Orkney.

Some of the current lines are to be reduced this month to sell through and make way for the new products and designs, with the first items launching in mid-April.

Marketing co-ordinator Briony Spence said: “We like to work with local suppliers where possible, promoting the talent and creativity that can be found right on our doorstep here in Orkney. Look out for some exciting collaborations over the next few months.”

Like the recent net zero improvements at Highland Park’s distillery, environmental sustainability is also a key consideration in the creation of the new merchandise.

Visitors to Highland Park’s distillery or Albert Street shop can taste almost all of the company’s whiskies, by the dram or as part of a flight. The majority of the exclusive new merchandise will only be available from Highland Park’s retail sites in Orkney.

“A number of our new products have been produced using reclaimed and recycled materials,” Briony explained.

“For example our new shopping totes have been made using thread spun from reclaimed ocean waste.”

Before customers turn their attention to the selection of attractive new merchandise, the expertly crafted whisky is the first thing to take their eye.

Since last season, visitors have the opportunity to taste almost all of the company’s whiskies by the dram or as part of a flight at either of its sites.

“Many people aren’t aware that you can pop into the shop or visitor centre and enjoy a dram or a flight, with no need to book,” the marketing co-ordinator said of the

“try me” offering.

“This is a great opportunity to try some of our whiskies before buying, and the addition of the archive stock this year gives you the rare chance to sample whiskies which are no longer produced and can otherwise only be found at auction”

One exception to this is their extremely old expressions, which customers can only try as part of Highland Park’s rare and exclusive experience.

Looking ahead, the summer season is set to be a busy one for the business.

“We have encouraging numbers of bookings from both the cruise ship, tour group and independent traveller markets,” Briony added.

“Behind the scenes, we are also expecting to receive a large number of visits from our colleagues and customers overseas including Australia, China, USA, Kenya and Japan among many others — giving us the opportunity to showcase Highland Park and Orkney to potential visitors from across the World.

“We also use other local businesses extensively to assist us in delivery of these experiences and it is great to be able to showcase what Orkney has to offer.”