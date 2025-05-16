news

Half a century of OIC marked at School Place

May 16, 2025 at 7:00 am

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has marked 50 years since its formation.

Elections to the new council took place in May 1974 – and following a shadow year – elected members officially took office on May 16, 1975.

OIC convener Councillor Graham Bevan has marked the occasion with a message to the community, and further events will follow in the Autumn, looking at the past, present and future of the local authority.

The new Orkney Islands Council replaced the Orkney County Council and Kirkwall and Stromness Town Councils which had delivered services for decades before.

Councillor Bevan said: “In 1975 it was a time of change, of ambition, and of challenge.

“Elections had taken place in 1974, 23 councillors were elected, and a shadow year saw the structures of the new Orkney Islands Council developed, until councillors officially took office 50 years ago today, on May 16, 1975.

“The first statutory meeting took place four days later at 11am on May 2o — council convener George Marwick welcoming members to the meeting and reminding them that ‘the council was small enough for members to know one another and to understand the needs, problems and views of the people.’

“He said ‘it was inevitably difficult for elected members to please everyone, but it was their duty to take an Orkney-wide view in their deliberations.’

“Those statements could ring as true today, as they did fifty years ago.

“From the beginning, our council was shaped by the unique needs of our island communities and by the resilience of Orcadians, who for centuries have made the best use of the resources available to them.”

