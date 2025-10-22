featured news

Hamnavoe returns to service after machinery toppling

October 22, 2025 at 9:53 pm

MV Hamnavoe is finally returning to Stromness tonight — after a heavy piece of machinery toppled over on the car deck, crushing several vehicles.

The incident occurred at 8am during this morning’s run to Scrabster, leading to major disruption on Serco NorthLink Ferries’ Pentland Firth service.

The vessel has been tied up in Scrabster ever since as an investigation and clean up operation took place.

Marine tracking websites show that the ferry departed Scrabster shortly after 8.30pm — more than 12 hours after its arrival.

It is scheduled to arrive in Stromness at 10pm.

Hamnavoe is then scheduled to depart Stromness at 10.45pm, arriving in Scrabster at 12.15am.

The ferry will then depart at 1am, arriving in Stromness at 2.30am on Thursday.

There were no injuries in the incident which saw the piece of machinery — believed to be a stone crusher — topple over from a flatbed trailer.

Images appear to show the crusher on its side, on top of vehicles.

Serco NorthLink Ferries has confirmed that three car and two vans were damaged in the incident, according to BBC Radio Orkney.

A spokeswoman for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch earlier today confirmed that they were aware of the incident.

“We are in the process of making enquiries and a decision on whether MAIB will investigate will be taken once the information has been reviewed.”

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...