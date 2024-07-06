featured news

Highland League test awaits Orkney

July 6, 2024 at 1:16 pm

The county’s football side get their preparations for the Milne Cup match under way this afternoon, taking on Wick Academy.

The match for the Ken Green Cup will take place at Upper Bignold Park, Wick, at 2.30pm.

Wick, who play in the Highland League, are in the midst of pre-season friendlies as they prepare for the new season, and this will be the first competitive action for Orkney, as they build up to face Shetland at the end of the month.

A 17-man squad has been named by manager Charlie Alway: Cameron McConnachie, Graeme Bain, Lee Rendall, Glen Scott, Steven Hellewell (captain), Scott Swannie, Jay Foubister, Thorfinn Scott, Jason Scott, Ewan Stevenson, Aiden Cooper, Jack Paterson, Gregor Dowell, Owen Young, Toby MacLeod, Jamie Flett and David Delday.

