Challenging conditions for St Magnus Marathon runners

July 7, 2024 at 2:25 pm

The St Magnus Marathon — the UK’s most northerly — attracted 46 runners, who had to contend with testing conditions during the 26.2-mile course from the east to the west of the Orkney Mainland.

Starting from Broad Street in Kirkwall, the marathon route follows that associated with the journey undertaken by followers after the martyrdom of the Viking Earl Magnus to the ancient Christ’s Kirk in Birsay, finishing at the nearby Birsay Community Hall.

There were also 5K and 10K events, in addition to the headline marathon race.

In the marathon, David Grant was the first male and person to cross the finish line in a time of 2.50.50, with Emma Coffey being the first female and second person to cross the line in 3.23.46.

More coverage in next week’s The Orcadian.

