featured news

Highland Park’s low-emission mission

June 1, 2025 at 8:36 pm

The doors have been opened on a refreshed and decarbonised distillery, after an 11-month closure at Highland Park.

As Orkney experiences its usual summer boom of visitors, they and locals alike can once again enjoy a tour and a tipple with the world-famous whisky producer.

They can do so in the knowledge that Highland Park has set its sights on a reduction of 20 per cent in its direct carbon emissions, thanks to an overhaul of how it produces its renowned malts.

For the full story on the distillery’s revamp, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian, in shops and online.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...