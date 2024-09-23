featured news

Holm break in prompts police appeal

September 23, 2024 at 11:06 am

Police officers are calling for information following a break-in at a premises in Holm.

The incident happened between 5.30pm on Thursday, September, 12 and 8.15am on Friday, September, 13 in the Lamb Holm area.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Shearer said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact us.

“Fortunately, nothing was taken from this premises but we are keen to trace those responsible for the break-in.

“We also ask anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1135.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

