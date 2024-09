news

Smiddybrae residents enjoy Inverness break

September 24, 2024 at 9:30 am

Residents of Smiddybrae House enjoyed a holiday to Inverness recently — the first the care home has had since the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, August 25, three residents and staff set off on mv Hamnavoe for a trip away.

During the four days south, the residents enjoyed eating out and visiting the Highland Wildlife Park. Other activities included shopping, as well as meeting up with family. One resident met a granddaughter for the first time.

