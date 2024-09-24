featured news

OIC to scale back net-zero commitment amid financial fears

September 24, 2024 at 4:50 pm

Islands councillors have reined back on their unqualified commitment towards decarbonisation.

Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) move in 2019 to declare a climate emergency was dubbed “posturing” and “hollow words” at a policy and resources committee meeting today (Tuesday).

An 11 to six vote in favoured acting upon the council’s programme for net-zero — but not urgently, as proposed.

