Orkney in 100 Objects

September 24, 2024 at 5:04 pm

Starting this week’s edition of The Orcadian our new feature in conjunction with Orkney Museums — Orkney in 100 Objects.

Ranging from the mundane to the spectacular, the domestic to the industrial, these objects will offer a unique insight into the lives of those who have called Orkney home.

We start this Thursday with, these, which maybe be familiar to some…

Read all about them in The Orcadian, available online and in shops from Wednesday afternoon.

