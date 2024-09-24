Orcadian DJ signs deal with Sony after remix goes viral
An Orcadian DJ says he has celebrated the “best week” of his life, signing a contract with Sony Music.
Will Atkinson, who grew up in Kirkwall, signed a three-single deal with the company’s Relentless label, last Friday.
It was a “full circle” moment for the DJ, with one of his childhood idols brokering the deal after Will’s remix of a classic 1990s track went viral.
Read about how Will grabbed the attention of major record labels in this week’s The Orcadian, in shops and online from Wednesday afternoon.