Orcadian DJ signs deal with Sony after remix goes viral

September 24, 2024 at 6:00 pm

An Orcadian DJ says he has celebrated the “best week” of his life, signing a contract with Sony Music.

Will Atkinson, who grew up in Kirkwall, signed a three-single deal with the company’s Relentless label, last Friday.

It was a “full circle” moment for the DJ, with one of his childhood idols brokering the deal after Will’s remix of a classic 1990s track went viral.

Read about how Will grabbed the attention of major record labels in this week’s The Orcadian, in shops and online from Wednesday afternoon.

