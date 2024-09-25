featured news

Shipwreck safe in new £80,000 home in Sanday

September 25, 2024 at 2:25 pm

The Sanday Ship wreck, which made national news when it was discovered in February this year, has been placed in it’s new home — a specially constructed tank at the islands Heritage Centre.

Thanks to a grant of almost £80,000 form National Heritage Memorial Fund (NHMF) — a funder of last resort for heritage at risk — the remains will stay on the Sanday kept safely installed in a custom eight metre long fresh water tank.

The remains of the wreck are in remarkably good condition and thought to belong to an internationally significant 17th century design — possibly of Dutch origin.

The custom-designed tank, fabricated by Aberdeen-based Waterfront Stainless Steel at their Orkney workshop, features a roll-top lid to enable access for researchers and interested visitors by appointment.

On advice from archaeologists and conservators, the timbers will remain suspended in fresh water – protecting them from deterioration for two to three years while further research is carried out into the ship’s identity and significance.

Orkney Islands Council’s culture team manager Nick Hewitt said: “There was definitely a palpable sense of relief today, from everyone who’s been involved, as the last of the timbers were lowered into the tank.”

