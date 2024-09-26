featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

September 26, 2024 at 9:09 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, we lead with the momentous event, the first screenings of The Outrun in Orkney.

Two special preview showings — a week before the film’s general release — took place at The Phoenix Cinema in Kirkwall, and there was a particular highlight, as the film was also screened in Papay, where much of the film was shot.

The film adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s memoir stars Oscar-nominated Saoirse Ronan, and is the biggest and most significant film to feature Orkney.

To mark this huge event, we dedicate two pages to the screenings, including hearing the thoughts of the film’s star, Ronan, as well as from Amy and local folk who also starred in the film.

Meanwhile, the current service manager of Scottish Autism has spoken of her devastation that staff shortages are meaning that people are going without vital support services.

Deborah Tsotsi said that not only can they not commission new services in Orkney due to the recruitment challenges, but they are also struggling to maintain the service they do provide.

More inside:

OIC ‘can’t afford’ climate emergency

All smiles as Kirkwall woman finally finds her voice after eight months

Weeding hours halved in past decade

Still homeless and ‘no idea what to do’ — search to secure accommodation becoming even more pressing for tent family

Former bank set for knitwear makeover

Carmichael on his select committee appointment

Young carer comes top of the class in life-changing sewing course

Top price for Orkney ram at Caithness show

Orcadian DJ on the ‘best week of my life’ after signing with Sony

Orkney in 100 objects — retelling the islands’ history through the objects in Orkney Museums collection

Orkney Blues Festival — extensive coverage of memorable weekend of music

The latest cohort of P1 starters

Ken Amer defies the odds to take to the rugby field one last time

Orkney triathlete on her World Championship experience

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian today.

