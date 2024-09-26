featured news

Beaming Cassie cannot contain delight after nine months with no voice ends

September 26, 2024 at 3:36 pm

Pushed to the brink in a torturous nine-month ordeal, Kirkwall woman Cassie Henning has finally recovered her voice.

The Orcadian has followed closely the story of the mum of two, who suddenly and without warning, lost the use of her voice back in January.

Now, a major breakthrough has been made in a medical mystery, which left clinicians and specialists struggling to pinpoint just why she had been left speechless.

Sessions with a Glasgow-based private specialist has paid dividends, as she fully regained the use of her own voice for the first time in just over eight months.

Read Cassie’s story in The Orcadian this week.

