featured news

Illegal drugs supply figures up fourfold in Orkney

August 21, 2025 at 2:37 pm

Drug supply offences recorded in Orkney quadrupled, last year.

This is according Police Scotland figures due to be presented to Orkney Islands Council’s police and fire sub-committee, next Tuesday.

As is often the case in Orkney, the numbers of offences recorded overall are relatively small when compared with more densely-populated parts of Scotland. A total of three supply offences were recorded between in 2023/24 — rising to 12 in 2024/25.

This is the first time this decade that figures have reached double digits.

Drugs possession, meanwhile, rose by almost 50 per cent — from 43 recorded offences in 2023/24 to 64 in 2024/25.

No offences related to the manufacture of drugs were recorded in Orkney, last year.

Got an opinion to share? Write a letter to our postbag by emailing postbag@orcadian.co.uk

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...