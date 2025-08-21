Illegal drugs supply figures up fourfold in Orkney
Drug supply offences recorded in Orkney quadrupled, last year.
This is according Police Scotland figures due to be presented to Orkney Islands Council’s police and fire sub-committee, next Tuesday.
As is often the case in Orkney, the numbers of offences recorded overall are relatively small when compared with more densely-populated parts of Scotland. A total of three supply offences were recorded between in 2023/24 — rising to 12 in 2024/25.
This is the first time this decade that figures have reached double digits.
Drugs possession, meanwhile, rose by almost 50 per cent — from 43 recorded offences in 2023/24 to 64 in 2024/25.
No offences related to the manufacture of drugs were recorded in Orkney, last year.
