featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

July 10, 2024 at 4:05 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, Island Games’ organisers are to welcome over 60 international delegates to the county, as this Friday marks one year before the much anticipated event begins.

In other news, Alistair Carmichael says he feels “fresh and excited” for his seventh term as Orkney and Shetland’s MP.

Also inside:

Decades of dedication recognised at NHS Orkney.

More footpaths favoured in major travel study.

Dying wish prompts outpouring of generosity.

Mànran Randan — folk stars Orkney-bound.

Science festival programme announced.

Goodbye primary, hello secondary — school milestone marked with photo spread.

Latest Orkney octopush hot-shot set for Malaysia.

Share this:

Tweet

