news

In this week’s The Orcadian

May 7, 2025 at 3:02 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page, have cost cutting measures taken by Orkney Islands Council lead to a “downgrading” of cultural services?

Staff speak out after decision to extend the winter closure of the Orkney Museum.

Also in the newspaper this week, details of how the council voted at a private meeting on the Scapa Deep Water Quoy, the auction house behind controversial plots in Harray pulls out and news of the food and drink festival set to bring TV stars to Orkney.

There are also two special features, one marking VE day and one raising awareness of support for mental health services in the county.

More inside:

Government urged to “prioritise” new ferries.

Assisted dying bill faces crucial vote.

The welcome return of the Parish Cup of food.

Kirkwall night club granted liquor licence.

Does the Orkney Island Council need a Leader and a Convener?.

Burwick pier goes up for sale.

Museum celebrates work of renowned Orcadian cartoonist.

Toab farmer judges at Stirling bull sales.

Parish Cup and rugby sevens pictures and full reports.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...