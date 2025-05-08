news

VE Day commemorations to take place in Kirkwall

May 8, 2025 at 9:19 am

Members of the public are warmly invited to attend a community remembrance event taking place today (Thursday) to mark 80 years since VE Day.

A public remembrance service at the Kirkwall and St Ola Memorial Gate and War Memorial, next to St Magnus Cathedral, will take place on Broad Street at 11am.

‘Victory in Europe Day’ commemorates the end of the Second World War in Europe, brought about by the unconditional surrender of the German armed forces on May 8, 1945.

The news sparked huge celebrations as people across Europe and the world flocked to the streets to welcome the end of six years of bloody conflict.

Orkney’s Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve will lay the first wreath and give a welcoming address to those gathered.

Orkney Islands Council Convener Graham Bevan will also be laying a wreath and saying a few words on behalf of the council.

After the initial formalities, the piper will play Flowers of the Forest during which those gathered can place their own wreaths.

After the wreath laying, Rev Dr Marjory MacLean from the South Ronaldsay and Burray Kirk will conduct a short service.

A buglar will play The Last Post and standard bearers will lower their flags and a two-minute silence will be observed.

Following the silence, the buglar will Sound the Reveille and president of the Royal British Legion Kirkwall branch, Eddy Ross, will instruct the standard bearers to raise their flags again and read out a tribute to those lost.

A pipers lament will lead into tolling of the Cathedral bells.

After the ceremony, folk are welcome to head to the Legion (in Junction Road, Kirkwall) for soup, sandwiches and refreshments.

Broad Street will be closed for the duration of the service.

