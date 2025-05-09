  • Kirkwall
FEATURE – Mental Health Awareness Week

🧠 Mental Health Awareness Week Feature 🌱
In this week’s The Orcadian, we have a Mental Health Awareness Week Advertising Feature.
The feature includes information about incredible organisations and professionals, including:
⭐️ Sporting Memories Scotland
⭐️ Orkney Blide Trust
⭐️ The Village Counsellor
⭐️ Vital Talk
⭐️ Relationship Scotland
⭐️ Advocacy Orkney
⭐️ Samaritans
It also features articles from:
Penny Tindale-Hardy, a qualified and practising psychotherapist, hypnotherapist, and counsellor based in Stromness
Dr Sarah Makkar, resident doctor at The Balfour Hospital