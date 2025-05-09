features

FEATURE – Mental Health Awareness Week

May 9, 2025 at 10:49 am

Mental Health Awareness Week Feature

In this week’s The Orcadian, we have a Mental Health Awareness Week Advertising Feature.

The feature includes information about incredible organisations and professionals, including:

Sporting Memories Scotland Orkney Blide Trust The Village Counsellor Vital Talk Relationship Scotland Advocacy Orkney Samaritans

It also features articles from: Penny Tindale-Hardy, a qualified and practising psychotherapist, hypnotherapist, and counsellor based in Stromness Dr Sarah Makkar, resident doctor at The Balfour Hospital

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...