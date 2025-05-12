featured news

Orkney folk offer their arms in first local blood donation service since 2009

May 12, 2025 at 4:08 pm

Folk in Orkney are rolling up their sleeves and donating blood, the first time they have been able to do that on their doorstep in 16 years.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) is visiting the county in a drive held at The Pickaquoy Centre to give blood.

Three jam-packed days, from Monday to Wednesday, will see Orkney play its role in donating potentially life-saving packets of blood.

SNBTS were last in the county in 2009 and feasibility studies conducted in 2017 concluded there were “significant issues” in transporting blood reliably back to the Scottish mainland.

However, solutions relating to the transportation and storage of the blood have been overcome, and the Picky Centre was a hive of activity as people’s arms were pricked.

One of those offering their arm was Liam McArthur MSP, who has been campaigning for the service to make more regular visits to Orkney.

Mr McArthur said after his visit on Monday: “After many years of campaigning for SNBTS to make a return to Orkney, I was absolutely delighted to have had the opportunity to give blood at the donation drive at the Picky this morning.

“I was also delighted but not surprised to hear that the response from the Orkney public has been exceptionally positive and the Picky was certainly busy today.”

