featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

July 23, 2025 at 4:55 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

There’s no doubting the euphoria which has hit Orkney this past week, and while a picture of the full economic benefit of the Island Games has yet to emerge, businesses across the county are more than happy.

Meanwhile, representatives of Orkney 2025 have this week confirmed that “as the games is a private company,” there will be no release of financial figures for the event itself.

The latest edition of newspaper includes a third and final stunning wrap cover from Alex Leonard, paying homage to the many successes accrued by team Orkney.

There is also a 24-page special pull-out feature completing our coverage of the momentous week.

More inside:

New festival to celebrate stunning archaeology.

Fish farm fears aired over Scapa port.

Origins of Sanday shipwreck revealed.

Ready for Rapture — nightclub to launch this Friday.

No plea to attempted murder charge.

The Westray Dons: An Orkney mystery under the microscope.

Watchdog scathing over state of Mumutaz murder files.

Northern Isles showdown for senior inter-county sides.

For all this and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...