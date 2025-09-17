In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

September 17, 2025 at 3:14 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

News of £90k being spent on law firm probes at School Place leads the front page, as we exclusively reveal law firms have been called in to carry out probe on three occasions since 2023.

Also on the front page is a picture of Scotland’s newest Air Ambulance which made it’s maiden trip to Dounby to thank the pupils for their fund raising efforts — with more pictures inside.

In the newspaper this week is our special pull out Orkney Food and Drink feature celebrating all that is great about Orkney’s unique cuisine.

More inside:

Kirkwall’s new bowling alley ready to roll.

Liam McArthur questions “misleading” land sales.

Can Orkney afford a cruise levy?

Loss of island pool provision labelled a “tragedy”.

RSPB Egilsay project scaled back.

Man jailed for fatal accident.

Meet Orkney’s school starters.

Westray Connections – full review.

Six pages of all the county’s latest sport.

For all this, and much more, pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.

