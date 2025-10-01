news

In this week’s The Orcadian

October 1, 2025 at 4:26 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page we report on widespread speculation over a pest problem at Tesco. The retail giant is remaining tight-lipped on the matter, more than two weeks on from the “precautionary” closure of its Kirkwall superstore bakery.

Also in the newspaper this week we have an exclusive extract from Ann Cleeves’ new Orkney-based murder mystery, which sees the queen of crime bring back her famous detective Jimmy Perez.

More inside

Eday’s award-winning war memorial

Could cost cuts put care services at risk?

Twelve projects to receive funding from the Orkney Fund.

Forty years marked at Orkney Housing Association.

£150k spent of land for the yet-to-be-approved Deep Water Quay.

Games director reflects on life-changing Orkney 2025.

Family fun day in Stenness.

Amy Golder lives up to her name with seven gold medals at the WMAC World Games.

For all this and our monthly pull out for young people — The Peedie Orcadian — pick up this week’s edition of the newspaper.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...