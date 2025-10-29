featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

October 29, 2025 at 3:08 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

Our front page story asks: Have cracks in Eday’s pier exposed the flaws in Orkney Islands Council’s marine priorities?

As we reveal a desire to cut costs and scale back pier improvement projects one North Isles councillor claims that “critical infrastructure” has been over looked in favour of “speculative projects”.

Also on the front page — you last chance to get your hands on our special Island Games wrap covers commemorative prints.

In this week’s newspaper:

‘Dark fishing’ allegations revealled.

An Orkney dancer at Everest Base Camp.

Stone crusher fall leads to NorthLink review.

Violent sex offender jailed.

Spooktacular returns to rock your Hallowe’en.

Odinstone double at calf show and sale.

Orkney Crab say they are not responsible for Stromness stink.

Your chance to vote in the Orkney Sports Awards.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.

