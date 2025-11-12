featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

November 12, 2025 at 4:47 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page is news that a widespread 20mph limit will be introduced across Orkney’s towns and villages by the end of March next year.

The controversial move comes in the face of a petition of over 1,000 signatures which was not deemed a “valid” objection by council officers.

This year, The Orcadian presents its annual Christmas Gift Guide just as a campaign kicks off celebrating the passionate people behind Orkney’s food, drink and creative products.

The newspaper also includes three pages of coverage from the Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day commemorations held across the county.

More inside:

Sink in cruise visits but business ‘definitely healthy.’

Orkney nails it at construction awards.

New era for Kirkwall Post Office.

Calls for dredging ban condemned by fisherman.

Man jailed for stabbing wife’s new partner.

Pudsey returns at BBC Radio Orkney.

Minister denies AI involvement in farming support scheme.

Squash players named Scotland’s team of the year.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.

