In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online.

On the front page we report on a new campaign to stamp out drink spiking in Orkney.

Orkney Alcohol and Drugs Partnerships new Stamp out Spiking campaign aims to protect Christmas revellers as they make merry this festive season.

The move is being backed by Kirkwall’s new nightclub Rapture who will be distributing “spikeys” which can help customers protect drinks from potential tampering.

Elsewhere, the lawyer for Michael Ross, who was convicted of killing Shamsuddin Mahmood in 1994, is appealing to the Orkney community to come forward with information about the case.

Speaking to The Orcadian after the release of a three part BBC series on the case, Aamer Anwar said he will be going “back to the drawing board” and considering ways to challenge the conviction.

Also in the news this week we report on the eye-watering energy bill that was sent to an Orkney drama group by mistake.

More inside:

New excavations at the Ness of Brodgar.

Prostate screening set back a “major missed opportunity.” .

Call for fairer fares after airline posts £11 million profits.

Orkney’s newest bar opens it’s doors.

The Orcadian launches its new website.

Under 18 Rugby team retains national league title.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian.