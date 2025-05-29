featured news

Isles drone delivery service to take flight?

May 29, 2025 at 5:03 pm

A next-day delivery service using a self-flying drone to connect Kirkwall to four outer isles could be set to take off.

Plans are under way with a view to launching a daily service connecting Westray, Papa Westray, Eday and North Ronaldsay with Kirkwall.

Windracers, the company behind the proposed service, are to host a series of meetings in the four isles and Kirkwall.

The meetings, the first of which will be held on Monday, June 9, will offer an opportunity for people to help shape the commercial routes.

For the full story, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian, in shops and online.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...