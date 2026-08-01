It’s East Mainland Show Day!

The cream of livestock from the East Mainland will be on display in Toab today.

Everything is in place for the East Mainland Agricultural Society’s 125th agricultural show including its brand new pavilion which will be unveiled to mark the milestone.

The steel-framed pavilion is the main element in a £100,000-plus fundraising scheme successfully undertaken by the society.

Up until last year, show-goers had to use a portaloo, which was not compliant with disability regulations. The committee will not now be required to put up and take down several tents.

As well as being a boon to the committee on the day, the pavilion will also provide much-needed storage space, as it is also being made available to other community organisations.

East Mainland Show committee and helpers in front of the new pavilion. From the left: Keith Marshall, Brian Bews, Davie Summers, Norman Craigie, Eileen Summers, Derek Tait, Vicki Cursiter, Michael kemp, Rebecca Spence, Ewen Whyte, Gina Marshall. (Orkney Photographic)

Society president Vicki Cursiter said: “We were lucky to get all the funding.

“It’s mostly down to committee member Eileen Summers who along with her husband Davie put in a tremendous amount of work into getting us over the line.

“The pavilion is up and some of the committee along with contractors have been doing some final touches to its interior, but it will be finished by show day.”

The pavilion includes accessible toilets and baby changing facilities.

The funding also includes provision for a new bird hide overlooking the bay. Together with picnic benches, interpretation panels and car parking, that has still to go up.

Vicki said the show is sticking to its winning formula of attractions outwith the show rings.

As well as the cluster of trade and community fundraising stalls, food vans and beer tent, they are running the ever-popular dog agility competition and a children’s pet show.

The day also sees the staging of the East Mainland Horticultural Society’s annual industrial show in the nearby Tankerness Hall. It will feature its usual mouth-watering collection of home bakes, fruit and vegetables as well as an impressive display of flowers and handicrafts.