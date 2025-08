news

It’s Shapinsay Show Day!

August 5, 2025 at 10:41 am

Shapinsay Show day is here, despite the attempts of Storm Floris to dampen spirits.

The annual show of livestock will be set up a little differently this year, to account for the weather — with many of the trade stands inside the school hall.

Stay tuned for updates from the show. Find full coverage of results and photographs in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

