January start for halls of residence demolition

Demolition is set to get started at the former Papdale Halls of Residence next January, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has said.

The site could be cleared by Spring 2028, making way for an anticipated 60 affordable homes.

Orkney Islands councillors have approved the awarding of the contract for demolition of the halls of residence, built in 1969.

The local authority has not confirmed the cost of the work or the successful bidder, saying further information is to follow.

When OIC went out to tender for the demolition in June, the project was estimated to cost £3 million.

Councillors agreed for the contract to be awarded at a private meeting on Wednesday, October 28. The decision was ratified today, Wednesday, November 4.

The site has been identified as a prime site for redevelopment for future housing.

The council’s Strategic Housing Investment Plan earmarks the site for Places for People Scotland — the national housing association which the authority entered into a partnership with, to build 500 homes in the county.

OIC anticipated that up to 60 affordable homes could be built on the site by Places for People Scotland.

In a statement issued by OIC, deputy leader of the authority, Sandy Cowie, said: “Today’s decision marks another important step in tackling the housing challenges facing Orkney.

“The former Papdale Halls has stood largely empty for more than a decade and, while demolition is a significant investment, it will unlock a strategically important site in the heart of Kirkwall for future housing development.

“Providing more homes remains one of the council’s highest priorities.”

The halls of residence have largely lain empty since 2013, other than a section of the building which was used for temporary nursery provision.

It was in 2025 that the authority approved a business case for the demolition, with work taking place since then to carry out a comprehensive programme of surveys, investigations and procurement process.

Building warrant and planning permissions for the demolition are also now in place.

The sale of the site will be subject to separate commercial and legal processes.

The development of future housing would also require a separate planning process.