Justice secretary to be quizzed over ‘misleading’ land sales

“Unacceptable” and “misleading” land sale practices are to be raised with Scotland’s justice secretary next week.

Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur will ask the Scottish Government what it can do to protect purchasers and communities from the methods.

This follows reports in The Orcadian earlier this year where buyers and residents have questioned the sales descriptions of land being sold in Harray and elsewhere.

Mr McArthur plans to highlight in parliament concerns arising from advertising practices relating to land sales in Orkney and other parts of the Highlands and Islands.

He has been selected to ask a question during justice portfolio questions next Wednesday, September 17.

The MSP said: “It is unacceptable for sellers to list unsuitable land without planning permission and market the plots as ideal for development.