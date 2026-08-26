Kirkwall vets refused permission for proposed new practice

A veterinary surgery proposed to be built on a parcel of land on the western fringes of Kirkwall has been refused planning permission.

Northvet has outgrown its current premises on Junction Road and had hoped to construct a new premises on land between Hatston Brae and Grainbank.

The application has proven controversial with nearby residents, attracting 29 objections, many of whom declared the site unsuitable for such a development.

Councillors on Orkney Islands Council’s planning committee deliberated over the application this morning, ultimately refusing planning permission by eight votes to two, with one abstention.