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Kirkwall vets refused permission for proposed new practice
The parcel of land looking west from Kirkwall which Nortvet had hoped to develop into a new surgery. The houses of Grainbank are seen on the left and the A965 is on the right.

Kirkwall vets refused permission for proposed new practice

Mark Harcus by Mark Harcus
News

A veterinary surgery proposed to be built on a parcel of land on the western fringes of Kirkwall has been refused planning permission.

Northvet has outgrown its current premises on Junction Road and had hoped to construct a new premises on land between Hatston Brae and Grainbank.

The application has proven controversial with nearby residents, attracting 29 objections, many of whom declared the site unsuitable for such a development.

Councillors on Orkney Islands Council’s planning committee deliberated over the application this morning, ultimately refusing planning permission by eight votes to two, with one abstention.