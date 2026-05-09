Kristopher Leask wins Holyrood seat

Kirkwall West and Orphir councillor Kristopher Leask has won a seat at Holyrood as a regional member for the Highlands and Islands.

Councillor Leask, who was the second ranked Scottish Greens candidate in the region, will join his party colleague Arianne Burgess for the Highlands and Islands.

Orphir’s Jamie Halcro Johnston, who has served as a Highlands and Islands MSP for the past nine years, has missed out on a seat. His party, the Scottish Conservatives, reduced their share from four seats in the region to one.

The winners of the seven Highlands and Islands additional members seats are: