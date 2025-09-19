news

Liam McArthur named MSP of the Year

September 19, 2025 at 5:06 pm

Orkney parliamentarian Liam McArthur has been named the MSP of the Year.

Mr McArthur, who was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2007, was awarded the top accolade at the Holyrood Garden Party and Political Awards on Thursday.

At the event, run by Holyrood magazine, Mr McArthur was praised for his introduction of a bill to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults in Scotland.

The historic bill passed its first-stage vote in parliament, following an emotionally charged five-hour debate, in May.

Mr McArthur said: “The progress made towards changing the law on assisted dying in Scotland has involved so many amazing people, but I was grateful for the chance to dedicate the award to the dying Scots who have shared their stories and made the most compelling case possible for more choice, dignity and compassion at the end of life.

“With the support of MSP colleagues across all parties, we now need to get this long overdue reform into law and available for those who so desperately need it.”

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...