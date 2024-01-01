featured news

Lightening quick Doonie victory in Boy’s Ba’

January 1, 2024 at 11:23 am

The first Ba’ of 2024 has gone down — and in what might be record time!

By 10.35 it was all over as Ian Moar was raised up on the Doonies shoulders clutching his ba’.

The game its self took about five minutes.

A lightening quick break from Doonie Ashton Bruce saw the ba’ run from the wall in front of the Mercat Cross all the way to the basin.

While on lookers were still wishing each other a happy new year the Doonie boys began debating who would win.

There were strong calls for both Ashton and Ian but it was Ian who was proudly held aloft after a discussion that lasted five times the length of the game.

Share this:

Tweet

